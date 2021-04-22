LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gwinnett County family is living in fear after their house was the on the receiving end of gunfire.
Someone fire several rounds into the home of Johnny and Nikki Hang Saturday night. Bullets pierced windows and the roof. The Hangs were at home at the time along with their four children. Nobody inside was struck by a bullet. Two of their children were inside a front bedroom when a bullet went by their heads and into a closet door.
"It was definitely loud," said Nikki Hang. "I thought someone had dropped a glass bowl, maybe my kids had dropped something, it was that loud.”
The Hangs have lived on a quiet cul-de-sac in a subdivision off New Hope Road for only two months. They said they have no idea why they were targeted and can't help but wonder if it's because they are Asian American.
"That's what we’re asking, is this a hate crime or not? Because this neighborhood is really nice and we love it," said Johnny Hang. "With all this hate crime against Asians nowadays so that’s the first thing that came to our mind, is it a hate crime? It could be a random target, but why us?"
"We’re new here so is it someone in the neighborhood or is it someone who followed us home or something?" he questioned.
Gwinnett County Police sent the following statement to CBS46:
“We are investigating this incident. It has been assigned to a detective. There is no information to accurately call this a hate crime as of now. We would need to identify some evidence that they were targeted specifically for being Asian before we can call it a hate crime.”
Police are reviewing neighbors' surveillance video. One neighbor told police he saw a black Mustang with its lights off in front of the Hangs' home and when he went inside he heard what he thought was fireworks. When he came outside he saw the Mustang taking off.
According to a police report, the officer who responded to the scene saw several shell casings in the street and quickly shut down the road to gather evidence.
The officer asked the couple and their four children if any of them knew anyone who may want to harm them, and they said no. None of them are having issues at work or school.
Neighbors said they've never experienced anything like this on their street.
The Hangs are hoping police get to the bottom of it so they and their neighbors can have some peace of mind.
Johnny Hang said, "It's scary, it's scary. You see it all over the news all the time and you never think it’ll happen to you and now that it happens to you it's kind of scary. My kids are frightened, they don’t want to go outside.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
