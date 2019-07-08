LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) A fast food employee at a Wendy's location in Gwnnett County may have knowingly worked after being diagnosed with hepatitis A.
The worker was employed at Wendy's restaurant on Scenic Highway and may have spread the virus to customers between the dates of June 13 through June 29.
The Gwinnett County Health Department is advising anyone who may have eaten at the restaurant between those dates to contact them for a free hepatitis A immunization.
This comes weeks after a hepatitis scare at a Willy's restaurant in Bartow County.
The health department also says anyone who consumed food and/or drink at the restaurant on the dates that employee worked is also asked to seek hepatitis A vaccination within 14 days of exposure, if previously unvaccinated.
Patrons who do not receive vaccination within 14 days of their exposure can still be vaccinated; however, the vaccine may not protect them from developing illness.
Wash their hands with soap and warm water frequently and thoroughly, especially after using the bathroom and before preparing food.
Monitor their health for symptoms of hepatitis A infection up to 50 days after exposure.
Stay at home and contact their healthcare provider immediately if symptoms of hepatitis A infection develop. If symptoms of illness develop, exposed contacts should seek hepatitis A testing through their private medical provider and alert the provider of their exposure.
