DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) — Gwinnett County Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire across the street from the Duluth Police Department.
FULLY ENGULFED 🔥 #DPD and Gwinnett County Fire Department are on the scene of this fully engulfed fire across the street from the Duluth Police Department. Both north and southbound lanes are shut down on Buford Hwy. #atltraffic pic.twitter.com/vU2h7Z5dk8— Duluth Police Department (@DuluthGaPolice) January 26, 2022
According to a tweet from the police department, both north and southbound lanes of Buford Highway are shut down near the fire.
According to the Gwinnett County Fire Department, the house appears to be abandoned. No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
MAP OF THE AREA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.