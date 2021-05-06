GWINNETT CO (CBS46)—Gwinnett County firefighters battled a business fire early Thursday morning.
According to a fire spokesperson, the fire broke out at a business located in the 6000 block of South Norcross Tucker Road.
After firefighters doused flames the first time, some hotspots reignited.
Firefighters used an aerial fire ladder to battle the blaze. “The aerial is in operation for the second time to knock down the fire to allow firefighters to gain entry and knockdown hotspots,” according to a Gwinnett County fire spokesperson.
There were no injuries reported.
Firefighters flowing water from aerial ladder for 2nd time to knock down bulk of flames. Business fire located at 6034 S. Norcross Tucker Rd NW in Norcross. pic.twitter.com/XGHbtZo8I7— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) May 6, 2021
