ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Schools announced Thursday afternoon it plans to open the 2020-2021 school year with both in-person instruction or digital learning for all grades.
The county said it surveyed parents about the preferred way to return to school earlier this month. The survey found 43 percent favored in-person instruction, 34 percent preferred 100 percent digital learning, and 23 percent chose an option that combined the in-person and digital learning.
Based on the parental feedback, the school system said the best course of option was both in-person or digital learning for all grades. Parents will have to make a decision quickly on which option they want for the child at the beginning of school.
The email about enrollment will go out Monday and a decision must be made July 10. Anyone who doesn't select an option by July 10 will be assigned to in-person instruction the district said.
