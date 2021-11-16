LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Lawrenceville grandmother is recovering after a hit-and-run in her own driveway last week. Gwinnett Police have a suspect in custody, who is accused of also hitting two others that same day.
CBS46 confirmed with Gwinnett PD that a suspect is in custody from an unrelated case, however a spokesperson said the department will release their identity once warrants are obtained for this particular case.
"The big hit right at my knees, both my knees." Mary Cornett continued, "it's just excruciating pain."
The 69-year-old grandmother was in her own driveway on Buttercup Trail with her dog when a car jumped the curb, slammed into her, then took off.
"I never blacked out, I was just scared. All I could think about was the bleeding." She questioned, "You know, Am I going to make it?"
Cornett says she learned today she was just one of three victims on November 8.
"The detective said today he hit one person but then within so many minutes, he hit me. Then within so many minutes, he went out of the area and hit somebody else."
Now being bed-bound during recovery, along with the bruising and fractures, she's lost a lot. But somehow, not her sense of humor.
"An idiot," she laughed about the suspect. "I just can't imagine anybody doing anything like that." Adding, "Everybody is saying did somebody have it in for you or something? I'm like no." She chuckled, "I don't think I've ever had an enemy."
Gwinnett detectives are still investigating what caused the driver to allegedly crash multiple times.
All the charges they face are not clear, but one thing is, Cornett counts herself as blessed to be breathing.
"A miracle," she said. "I am lucky, I am lucky to be alive."
CBS46 does not have any information that indicates Cornett was targeted. We expect to get the driver's name within the coming days.
Cornett's dog, Peaches, was not injured at all during the hit-and-run.
If you'd like to help the family with medical expenses, click here.
