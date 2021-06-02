GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—The Gwinnett County summer meal program is underway.
Meals will be provided to Gwinnett County residents 18-years of age or younger.
Food will be served at county parks, libraries, and other locations on Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 1 to August 3.
For more information, please click here or call 770-822-8840.
Locations serving meals:
• Bay Creek Park, 175 Ozora Road, Loganville
• Best Friend Park, 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross
• Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road, Buford
• Bryson Park, 5075 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn
• Club Drive Park, 3330 Club Drive, Lawrenceville
• Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Auburn Avenue, Dacula
• DeShong Park, 2859 North DeShong Road, Stone Mountain
• Freeman's Mill Park, 1401 Alcovy Road, Lawrenceville
• George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee
• Graves Park, 1540 Graves Road, Norcross
• Gwinnett Public Library, 3180 Main Street, Duluth
• Gwinnett Public Library, 1001 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville
• Gwinnett Public Library, 2740 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
• Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
• Lilburn Activity Building, 788 Hillcrest Road, Lilburn
• Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross
• Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road, Lilburn
• OneStop Buford, 2755 Sawnee Avenue, Buford
• OneStop Centerville, 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville
• Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Berkeley Lake
• Rhodes Jordan Park, Multipurpose Field, 100 East Crogan Street, Lawrenceville
• Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth
• South Gwinnett Park, 2015 McGee Road, Snellville
• Sweet Water Park, 800 Bethesda School Road, Lawrenceville
• Vines Park, 3500 Oak Grove Road, Loganville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.