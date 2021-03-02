Crews worked to clear a scene of an overturned gasoline tanker with an active fuel leak in Gwinnett County and two area gas stations have been evacuated as a result.
The incident happened at the intersection of Braselton Highway and Hamilton Mill Road and HAZMAT technicians are working to stop the leak and contain the runoff. The exit ramps onto Braselton Highway from I-85 north and southbound were also closed.
Crews monitored gas readings and air quality in the area and firefighters worked to identify the amount of product that has entered into a nearby storm drain.
The Quik-Trip and BP gas stations were evacuated.
The driver of the tanker was evaluated and released at the scene and no other vehicles were involved.
