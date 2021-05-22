GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- May is Asian American Pacific Islander heritage month and Gwinnett County Community Outreach is putting safety and awareness first by helping businesses remain protected through a crime prevention training.
“U.S.A and sometimes we shorten it to U.S.- U.S. means us it’s us, we’re all together,” said Korean American Restaurant Association SE USA President and CEO Andy Kim.
Each business gained key safety tips and contacts to Gwinnett County Police, Fire & Emergency Services, and Sheriff’s Office, along with the District Attorney and Solicitor-General for support.
“We want to make sure that the incident that happened the spa shooting that happened a few months ago… how do we prevent that we want to give them the tools the resources and the education just in case something like that happens again or in Gwinnett,” said Farooq Mughal Chairman of Gwinnett County Community Outreach Board.
This training countered the rise in Anti-Asian hate crimes, coming on the heels of President Joe Biden signing the Anti-Asian hate crimes bill into law last Thursday.
“Hatred has as President Biden said hatred has no harbor in America,” said District Attorney Patsy Austin-Garson.
Korean American Restaurant Association SE USA President and CEO Andy Kim, from the meeting took the information learned and began steering local business in the right direction.
“Call 911 and then say I cannot speak English — ‘a Korean speaker please’ so then a Korean speaker will come on out, and they’ll be able to communicate and report anything you need." said Manager of K-BBQ Factory in Duluth. "Okay I got it.”
Kim believes this training is a huge step towards unity.
“Stop all hate. all lives matter, where people under the God and we have to understand each other also we have to respect the differences.”
For more information you can reach out to Gwinnett County Community Outreach or Korean American Restaurant Association by clicking here.
