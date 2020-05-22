Jail prison cell generic
Hans Neleman/Getty Images

GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County Sheriff's office says eight inmates and one employee have tested positive for coronavirus. 

Other inmates who could have been exposed have tested negative.

The department says the unit where those inmates are housed is under quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

