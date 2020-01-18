GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was a somber afternoon for family and friends of Senior Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Emily Powell.
Her funeral and celebration of life took place at the Buford Church of God.
There were a lot of tears, as you can imagine, as family and friends said goodbye to Judge Powell.
The artwork of Emily Powell filled the hallway outside her funeral.
Those in attendance say she was truly talented in many ways.
“She is one of those people who is, absolutely, in all aspects of her life, irreplaceable,” said Gwinnett County Chief Magistrate Judge, Kristina Blum.
She was 64-years-old when she died on New Year’s Eve from injuries she suffered after being hit by a pickup truck 11 days earlier.
“It was devastating, it was devastating, we had hoped for better results,” said Angela Duncan, a friend and colleague.
Loved ones tell us Powell was headed to Downtown Buford the evening of December 20th to meet some friends at a restaurant.
Gwinnett County police say as she tried to cross west Moreno Street on foot, she was hit by a Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Her husband and two kids spoke fondly of her today and everyone sang and prayed as they paid their last respects.
“You could feel Emily, she would have approved,” Duncan added.
Those who worked closely with Judge Powell say there will always be a part of her with them.
“She didn’t just contribute to the community through her work with the courts, but she also contributed through her work in the community itself and what she did for other people,” Duncan said.
“She was kind and caring and thoughtful and any time I brought a new judge into our court, I would let them sit and work with Emily, because she knew how to do everything right,” added Blum.
We’re told she was strict, but fair …organized, and had a wicked sense of humor.
but most of all, she was comforting when you needed it most.
“When I had to have emergency surgery, Emily was one of the first people at our house to bring food and gifts and things for my family to make sure my boys were fed and we were all taken care of in our hour of need,” said Duncan.
“It’s a little bit of closure, closure that I think a lot of us have fought, because we don’t want to let her go,” Blum added.
Nearly every seat was taken at her funeral, and those who knew her well said this is a huge loss for the entire community.
Gwinnett County Police say the case is still being carefully investigated. As of today, there are no criminal charges against the person who hit her.
