GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County kicked off early voting with long lines at each of its polling centers Monday.
“I’m a little discouraged with how long the lines are and how little the lines are moving, but the positive part is everybody is staying in line so it’s great to see that people are willing to wait,” said voter Ulanda Whitaker who waited at the main elections office in Lawrenceville for almost 8 hours to cast her ballot.
The line of voters at the polling site was wrapped around the building which stretched longer than a football field. County officials say part of the wait was due to changes made because of the coronavirus.
“The different facilities have different space to hold the number of machines and of course they all have to be social distanced, so we have to make sure we have the right amount of space in between each machine. So, there is going to be a little bit of a different wait in line,” said County Spokesperson Joe Sorenson.
Sorenson adds the length of the ballot is also adding to the delays because it is four pages long and requires more time for voters to complete. To help accommodate early voters, the county opened nine early voting locations. The shortest wait was about one hour and 30 minutes at the fairgrounds. The longest wait was at the main elections office but not everyone was willing to stand in the long line.
“I thought it would be fun to vote on the first day and just get it over with but it’s really long, it’s 8 hours so I said no thank you,” said Sarah Farol who adds she will try again another day.
Still others like first-time voter Cameron Carroll stuck it out.
“It’s terrible! I don’t want to wait but I got to, I got to do it because it's the future, my future.”
Voter Deborah Thomas agreed.
“It has been a long wait, the lines have been long but everybody is just excited to be here. Everybody wants to voice their own opinion and I think that’s great.
