GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Are you looking for work? Well, you may want to head to Gwinnett County.
That's because county officials are holding a walk-in teacher recruitment event. To qualify for an interview, you must hold a teaching certificate or be a recent graduate from a teaching education program.
The event is being held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center on Old Peachtree Road in Suwanee.
The county is also holding a bus driver job fair as ell on Tuesday.
It's being held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Archer High School in Lawrenceville.
