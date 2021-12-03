GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A man has been arrested in Gwinnett County for practicing dentistry without a license.
According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, they received reports about Gerardo S. Lossada causing "pain and disfigurement" to individuals he performed procedures on.
A search warrant was executed at his residence and they found evidence of dentistry and orthodontics procedures.
Lossada has been booked in the Gwinnett County Jail and his bond was set at $1,300.
