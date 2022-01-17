UPDATE (CBS46) — A Gwinnett County man has been arrested in connection to an hourslong standoff at an apartment complex in Norcross.
Police say they received a call at around 5:30 a.m. of an unknown medical emergency at the residence. Officers responded to the scene, but no one came to the door to answer. The same call came in at 6 a.m. but the responding officers were not able to make contact. An investigation was launched, which revealed an armed man was inside the complex. SWAT was activated and the building was evacuated.
After several hours, law enforcement officials were able to breach the unit where the gunman was and take him into custody. The man was later identified as Terrell Adams. At some point during the standoff, Adams did fire at officers, but it is unclear whether anyone was injured.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Gwinnett Police Department's SWAT team is on the scene of a barricade involving a person with a gun at Gwinnett Pointe Apartments on Beaver Ruin Road in Norcross.
The Gwinnett Police SWAT Team is currently out on a barricaded gunman at Gwinnett Point Apartments in Norcross. We urge residents to avoid the area until we can resolve the incident. #GwinnettPD #police pic.twitter.com/ajRDiALI3S— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 17, 2022
The police department is asking residents to avoid the area until they are able to resolve the situation.
This is the Norcross complex where the Gwinnett Police SWAT team was called to for a barricaded gunman. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/y5YkJqxzqL— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) January 17, 2022
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
