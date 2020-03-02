GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Gwinnett County man is headed to prison after being convicted of molesting a 13 year-old on several occasions over the course of two years.
Fermin Gomez-Cisneros, 35, of Norcross, was sentenced to twenty years with the first fifteen years to be served in prison.
In April of 2017, a 13 year-old girl told her mother that Gomez-Cisneros had molested her on multiple occasions in 2014 and 2015. Her disclosure came as her mother was warning her of the dangers of sexually transmitted diseases.
During the conversation, the girl begged her mother to take her to the doctor before breaking down and telling her mother what happened. Her mother immediately called police and an investigation began. The investigation found that Gomez-Cisneros took care of the girl while her mother was at work.
The victim told police that Gomez-Cisneros would lock her in his bedroom and wouldn't let her out. When police confronted Gomez-Cisneros, he told them he did nothing wrong and was only interested in "older women." He also told police that in his native El Salvador, there wouldn't be a problem with an older man being with a 13 or 14 year-old girl.
The jury later found Gomez-Cisneros guilty of one count of child molestation and not guilty of two counts of rape. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.