A Gwinnett County man in his early 20s was shot in broad daylight outside of a convenience store Sunday afternoon.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
Customers of the A1 Market in Peachtree Corners said they heard gunshots around 12:45 p.m.
“I went outside and saw the body right next to the car,” said one witness, Alex Amaya.
Police were called and found a young man with at least one gunshot wound to the torso.
“When the officers arrived, along with the Gwinnett County fire department, they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound in front of the business in between two parked cars,” said Sergeant Michele Pihera, with the Gwinnett Police Department.
The fire department rendered first aid, but the victim died from his injuries.
“It was too quick, then everybody started coming out of the stores,” added Amaya.
Police said they don’t have a lot of information about the suspect, but the businesses do have cameras.
Police are working on getting a description of the suspect.
“To my knowledge, this incident is not related to the homicide that occurred across the street approximately two months ago,” Sergeant Pihera said.
Police said the victim is local to this community and that he is a frequent customer of the market.
“It makes me feel unsafe, there’s a lot of dealings here,” Amaya added.
Investigators said they have ideas what the motive is but are not ready to release it.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern spoke to the victim’s family, and while they didn’t want to go on camera, they did say he was 22-years-old and leaves behind a four-year-old son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.