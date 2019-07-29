GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An investigator with the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office is out of a job after she resigned for failing to correctly determine a man's cause of death.
When 61-year-old Ray Neal was found dead in his Gwinnett County home, investigator Shannon Byers responded to the scene and concluded he had died of natural causes. An autopsy revealed he was actually stabbed to death.
On Monday, CBS46 went to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office to get answers.
When asked if Byers saw the marks on Neal's neck, Chief Investigator Eddie Reeves said, “She apparently did not."
Neal had liver problems, high blood pressure and Hepatitis C. Byers determined his poor health played a role in his death. Police found the scene, which had a lot of blood in two rooms, to be suspicious. When funeral home workers went to the scene to move Neal's body, they found injuries on his neck.
“Do you see how she could conclude that or was it just sloppy work?” asked Thompson.
“I won’t say it's sloppy work but it was a very dark scene. The position in which the individual was, could lend to where those injuries could be overlooked.”
When Byers was told about the injuries, she didn't go back to the scene, something that infuriates Neal's sister.
"She never came back to re-assess the problem,” Michelle Smalls said. “She never came back. She called on the telephone."
CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson asked Reeves if it's protocol to go back to the scene.
“It can be. Yes ma'am. There are protocols in place that if there are additional information that's learned after the investigator leaves the scene, that the investigator should return to the scene to obtain information that will help," Reeves said.
CBS46 has learned Byers' work will be reviewed and other investigators have been reminded to be complete and thorough.
“Our sincere condolences to the family and we work here to make sure everything is complete and that has been done in this case as well. No evidence was lost. The time period would have been the same," Reeves said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.