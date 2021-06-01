GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners adopted a new noise control ordinance which has gone into effect Tuesday.
According to public officials, the new ordinance uses audible standards to determine whether a sound violates standards.
Under the new ordinance, the sound will be regulated based upon criteria of location, time of day, and distance.
This will also include sound from consumer fireworks regulated generally with other sounds on days and times not preempted by state law, said a spokesperson from Gwinnett County.
City officials have created a permit process to accommodate residents events that might temporarily exceed the sound limit.
Information about permits and applications can be obtained from the Gwinnett County Department of Planning and Development.
Gwinnett county’s noise control ordinance was adopted in 2015.
For more information click here.
