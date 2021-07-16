GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—Gwinnett County announced officials are accepting applications for a new initiative dedicated to business owners.
The Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center is accepting applications to help the county’s small businesses with coworking and office space, classes, workshops, business coaching, and networking connections.
“Small businesses are essential to a thriving economy -- bringing jobs, stimulating economic growth and driving innovation,” said Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “With more than 26,000 businesses here, the center will help nurture those entrepreneurs by providing guidance that will help their business.”
Georgia Gwinnett College will help manage the facility.
“Through our partnership, growth-oriented ventures in Gwinnett County will now have access to the resources that will enable them to be successful,” said Georgia Gwinnett College President Jann L. Joseph.
“We know that small-to-medium size businesses drive the economy and this is an important step in supporting those efforts. We are excited to offer the expertise that GGC has in this area and to share that expertise to help grow and support low-to-middle income business owners as they accumulate the knowledge that will help ensure that they are successful.”
There is a fee involved in the process, however, a county spokesperson said business owners who meet certain financial criteria could be eligible for a 50% discount on fees.
“We look forward to reviewing member applications from Gwinnett’s entrepreneurs and interviewing the standout candidates,” said Economic Development Manager Mark Farmer. “And later this year when our building is complete, we’re especially eager to start working with our first arrivals.”
More information is available at GwinnettEntrepreneurCenter.com.
