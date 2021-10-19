ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County is offering $100 VISA gift cards to anyone 12 and older who gets the COVID-19 vaccine during the county's "Vaccines Aren't Scary" event.
The event will run from Oct. 22 through Saturday Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2100 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.
Gift cards will be offered to those who get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Participants should make an appointment here. Appointments should be made by 9 a.m. on Thursday for the Friday date and by 9 a.m. Friday for the Saturday date.
“The only way out of this pandemic is through vaccination,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director for Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments. “We’re grateful to the County for providing incentives and hope this opportunity moves more of our community to choose to be vaccinated."
Participants are asked to bring their insurance card and identification. People without insurance or ID will not be turned away. The vaccine is offered at no cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.