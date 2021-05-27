GWINNETT County (CBS46)—Gwinnett County residents now have the chance to visit a state-of-the-art public library.
On Wednesday, officials attended the grand opening of a new 22,000 square-foot library in Duluth.
The newly built branch is twice as large as the library it replaces, it includes two learning labs with areas for sewing, crafting, 3D printing, and coding. There are also 30 adult computer stations, six kids’ computer stations, and a meeting room that can fit 120 people.
“Our vision is that Gwinnett is the preferred community where everyone thrives,” said Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “With access to educational resources and activities in areas from crafting to STEAM, facilities like this one help our residents gain new skills and expand their minds.”
The $5.1 library was built using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds.
“I want to thank our partners with the library and the city of Duluth for their ongoing support and cooperation as we made this space a reality,” said District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden. “This project is a great example of what can be achieved when the County and the cities come together to benefit our residents.”
Located at 3180 Main Street, Duluth, the new facility has access to Buford Highway and was designed to complement the aesthetic of the downtown area, a spokesperson said.
“The city of Duluth is thrilled to add this new amenity to our downtown,” said Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris. “With the location being within walking distance of two schools, plus being located near a variety of housing options, we are certain this will be an active and vibrant community space.”
Dr. Wandy Taylor, chair of the Gwinnett County Public Library Board of Trustees, praised the progress Gwinnett County has made in the last two decades, with a special emphasis on the library system.
“We can become a beacon of light for others to follow,” said Dr. Taylor. “This new building is a symbol of that.”
The branch opened to the public on Wednesday.
