GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County School are officially gearing up for the 2021-2022 school year as registration opened this week.
This year, the registration process will be online and parents can complete their child's health screening and immunization records before school starts on August 4.
Families should begin online registration, even if their child's health records are not up to date.
They can complete their child's health screening and immunizations with the Health Department or their physician.
The documents families will need for registration include:
- An official document showing proof of birth date
- Proof that you live in attendance zone
- A valid Georgia certificate of immunization (GA Form #3231)
- Evidence of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition Screening (GA Form #3300-Rev. 2013)
- A photo ID for the adult registering the child
- Proof of authorized person to enroll
- Child’s social security number (Students will be enrolled, even if the number is not provided.)
- Report cards or official school transcript (current K-12 student)
- Withdrawal form previous school (current K-12 student)
- Discipline records (students enrolling in grades 7-12)
To register or for more information, click here.
