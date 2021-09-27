GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Gwinnett Police Department is looking for the driver who hit a motorcyclist on Sept. 25 near Stone Mountain Highway and Parkwood Road.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. A 27-year-old man from Lawrenceville was riding west on Stone Mountain Highway when a large dark-colored SUV performed a U-turn in front of him.
The motorcyclist attempted to avoid hitting the SUV by swerving around it. However, he lost control and hit a tree.
The driver of the SUV reportedly stopped, got out but then returned to his SUV and drove away.
The motorcyclist, identified as 27-year-old Michael Turner, died as a result of the crash.
The SUV driver is described as a 30 to 40 year old, light-skinned Black mail with short hair, approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall and 170 to 190 pounds.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact GCPD Accident Investigation Unit at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
