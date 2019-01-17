GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are in need of tips regarding a pedestrian hit and run that occurred January 16.
Gwinnett County Police tell CBS46 the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on North Brown Road.
According to the initial investigation, 32-year-old Nathan Hayes was crossing North Brown Road in the crosswalk when he was hit by a white SUV who was making a left-turn.
The SUV may be a larger model like a Yukon, Tahoe, or 4Runner. There may be damage to the front of the vehicle.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact Investigator Morrison at 678-442-5630 or the AIU Tip Line at 678-442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
