LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga (CBS46) — The Gwinnett County Police Department is hosting a two-day hiring event for police and communications officers.
The event runs Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the department training center at 854 Winder Hwy, , GA.
The hiring event for police officers consists of an orientation, a physical ability test, and an interview. For communication officers, the hiring event will include a typing test instead of the physical test.
Gwinnett Police say roles include $2,000 hiring bonuses and those who qualify will receive conditional offers at the event. Immediate employment is also guaranteed after final job offers regardless of the next academy start date.
More information is available here.
