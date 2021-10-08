ATLANTA (CBS36) — Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting that wounded one person, leaving them with non-life threatening injuries.
It happened just after 1:30 a.m. at 3350 Buford Drive. Upon arrival, officers were met with gunshots and returned fire.
The officers on scene and suspect were not injured, says GCPD, but the victim did sustain a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
He just gave me new information… says two guys who knew each other started arguing. That led to the shooting and this man who wasn’t involved got shot on the leg.— Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) October 8, 2021
Police are still looking for those two guys.
The suspect remains at-large. GCPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.