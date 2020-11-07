Th Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting involving a Gwinnett County SWAT team member.
According to police, the shooting happened at Bent Willow Drive in Lilburn on Saturday.
Police said officers were called to a home on Bent Willow Drive after a neighbor called police reporting a fight between a man and woman.
When officers arrived, they found a woman in the back yard of a home suffering from an injury, police said.
“While on scene the suspect exited the residence, presented a firearm, and went back inside. The suspect shot inside the residence, as he barricaded inside. Uniform officers attempted negotiations with the suspect but were unsuccessful”, according to police.
During the dispute, Gwinnett County police called its SWAT team to assist officers.
Police said the man continued to fire several shots while he was inside of his home.
Later, police said the man went outside and fired at SWAT officers.
An officer returned fire, fatally striking the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.