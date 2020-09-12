GWINNETT CO. (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are working to determine how a woman died in Buford.
According to Gwinnett County police, homicide investigators are investigating a homicide on Roxberry Lane.
Police would only confirm there is one female victim.
CBS46 is working to get more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.