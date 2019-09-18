GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County police are looking for a group accused of breaking into several cars in one neighborhood on Sept. 8.
Surveillance photos show the group of five entering cars in the area of Abby Grace Way and Abby Grace Drive.
Residents told CBS46 it's concerning.
"Within the last month it's been an increase in the crime rate," resident Snigdha Mohandy said.
According to police, from Sept. 1 through Sept. 11, a little over 100 car break-ins were reported in their jurisdiction and 58% of those were unlocked cars or unforced entry.
In a social media post, police remind people to help prevent becoming a victim by locking your doors and not leaving items visible in your car.
"After i saw the break-in, we put the car in the garage and are more careful now," Mohandy said.
If you have any information on the car break-ins, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers.
