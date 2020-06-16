GWINNETT CO (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead.
According to a statement from Gwinnett County police, the homicide occurred at the 100 block of Club Lakes Parkway in Lawrenceville.
Police have not released any details surrounding the woman’s death, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
