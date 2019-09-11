GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Gwinnett County Police Department has joined forces with the Neighbors app by Ring in hopes of reducing crime in the county.
The Neighbors app allows police to inform the community of crime and safety events to keep informed.
Residents do not need the have a Ring camera to participate and the app is a free download.
To get the app, text GWINNETT to 555888 or click here.
