Gwinnett County police found a police K9 who went missing early Saturday morning.
A spokesperson said police K9 Brix went missing around 1 a.m. near the 600 block of Winder Highway. Brix became distracted and ran after a nearby animal.
“The K9 handlers began searching for the K9 through the woods, neighborhoods, and along the roadways. Nearby patrol officers, the police helicopter, the members of the Lawrenceville Police Department all aided in the search", police said.
Just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, Gwinnett County police announced Brix was returned to police by an animal control officer. Brix was found unharmed.
