Gwinnett County Police respond to viral video of tasing and arrest

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A video of an arrest by a Gwinnett County Police Officer made the rounds on social media, the department has spoken out on the incident and what is being done in the aftermath.
Gwinnett County Police received multiple requests for information after a video of one of their officers making an arrest circulated on social media platforms. The department said that a 911 call was received on Tuesday in regards to alleged property damage on the 1800 block of Summit Creek Way in Loganville.
The responding officer was told that two people had allegedly thrown a bottle at a woman's car, after which they allegedly threatened to assault her and her 9-year-old child. Authorities say the bottle-throwing incident was captured on surveillance cameras, wherein a woman was seen retrieving the bottle prior to the officer arriving on the scene.
When the officer arrived at the house where the suspects were believed to be staying, he recognized a woman from the surveillance footage.
The woman, identified as Kyndesia Smith, allegedly began yelling at the officer when he attempted to speak with her about the incident. The officer yelled back as he warned her that she would be placed under arrest if he was not allowed to do his job.
The officer then attempted to make the arrest after issuing several warnings, during which time Smith resisted and refused to be handcuffed. The officer tased Smith after warning her that he would do so, and was able to place her in handcuffs; she reportedly kicked the officer and continued being uncooperative after being handcuffed.
The arresting officer is on administrative leave at this time pending the outcome of an investigation.
Gwinnett County Police noted their history of transparency with the public regarding use-of-force incidents, and ensured to keep the public up to date on the investigation. Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
