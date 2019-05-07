Gwinnett County police search for credit card thief

BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a suspect involved in credit card fraud in Buford.
According to officials, a woman was dining at La Madeleine when the suspect sat down behind her and stole the victim's wallet from her purse.
The suspect then headed to a BP Gas Station on Hamilton Mill Pwky to use the stolen credit cards, and then shortly after headed to a CVS where the suspect purchased several $100 gift cards. The thief was unsuccessful in purchasing the gift cards.
Police say the suspect was a black woman in her early 40’s and was last seen wearing a “Grind & Shine” t-shirt and blue jean pants.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
