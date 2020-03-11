DULUTH (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a purse thief.
The reported theft happened on Sunday, February, 16 in the parking lot of 3850 Venture Drive in unincorporated Duluth according to a Facebook post from Gwinnett police.
According to the Facebook post from Duluth police, an unidentified man entered the parked vehicle and stole a white purse and the contents inside.
The alleged thief used a tool to manipulate the car’s lock, police wrote.
The car had a dash-cam video which recorded the incident.
Police reported the suspect is a Hispanic male with a short-trimmed beard and black hair.
He was wearing a grey jacket, sweatpants, black and white sneakers, and a blacked out Atlanta Braves ball cap, police stated.
To view the video, please click https://bit.ly/38JlCYO.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) with case number 20-014971.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.