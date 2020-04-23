GWINNETT CO., GA (CBS46)—Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners took a step forward to get COVID-19 related funding from state and federal agencies.
According to a press release, the board voted to approve the application for grant funding to help the county battle COVID-19.
The funding will come from Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency as well as grant funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act.
“To date, the County has been informed of the following funding allocations: $314,000 for health care-related expenses; $4.8 million for community development, housing and homeless needs; $19.9 million for transportation needs; and $163 million for general COVID-19-related expenditures”, the press release stated.
“I appreciate the proactive work that County staff, especially our Grants Management and Finance staff, have done to capture costs that may be eligible for reimbursement and to follow closely the progress of federal funding and associated guidance” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash.
