GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Gwinnett County Public Schools is updating its mask policy. The new mandates will apply to the 2nd semester beginning in January.
Essentially, when the community transmission is high, masks on. When transmission has been maintained at a moderate level for two weeks, schools will scale back to strongly recommending masks.
The rules will apply to students and staff.
Masks will still be required on buses in compliance to federal rules.
