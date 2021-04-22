Gwinnett County Public schools considering discipline code changes

GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County School District is reviewing suggestions for changes to its code of conduct policy. Critics say it disproportionately impacts the district's Black and Hispanic students.
Some proposed changes include eliminating parts that allow students to be disciplined for things that happen off-campus. That would not however apply to cyberbullying because district officials say it is something they have to have a policy for due to state law.
Other suggestions include adding options for non-punitive consequences like mentoring., parent-teacher conferences and counseling. State data shows that in Gwinnett County, 33 percent of students are Black, but they account for 47 percent of disciplinary actions taken.
Eric Thigpen, Executive Director of Academic Support for GCPS, says the administration is taking time to review recommendations and go over data and other suggestions made by a committee that was created to specifically examine the issue. "They also felt like we should look at cultural competency training or cultural awareness training for all of our staff," said Thigpen.
