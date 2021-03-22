Gwinnett County school bus drivers will soon see a bigger paycheck.
The pay increase will go to current school bus drivers as well as newly hired school bus drivers.
According to a school spokesperson, the school district approved a $1.90 increase to the hourly rate of pay for all school bus driver positions, starting in April.
The new hourly rate will range from $17.63 to $24.98.
Also, the school spokesperson said county school bus drivers will be eligible to receive any cost of living increase and/or longevity step increase that may be approved for the 2021-22 school year.
“The school bus drivers of Gwinnett County Public Schools are mission-critical employees, ensuring the safe and professional transportation of our district’s most valuable resource – our students,” Walt Martin, GCPS chief operations officer said.
“Our bus drivers love what they do, and even through challenges, they continue to demonstrate their commitment to their profession. Their value to the district is immeasurable and I am hopeful that the new pay scale will encourage more quality candidates to come join our winning team.”
Anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver in Gwinnett is asked to apply here.
