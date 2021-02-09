Gwinnett County Public Schools parents hold rally for in-person learning

Parents supporting Gwinnett County Public Schools in-person learning gathered at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center in Suwannee Tuesday to rally for their students.
“It’s important we have a choice to send our children to school,” said one parent, Michael Rudnick, “It’s better for the children, and they learn better in the school building, in a face to face environment, that’s been proven through statistics and data.”
Rudnick, who has a child with special needs, showed up in support of all parents who can relate.
“It’s very difficult to teach a child that is deaf over a Zoom meeting or outside the building, or a child that is blind outside of the school building...those are impossible to teach over a computer screen,” added Rudnick.
Parents gathered and chanted Tuesday afternoon hoping the district hears them loud and clear…as they say letters, petitions, votes, and phone calls to the district haven’t helped.
“What you’re seeing today is the frustration of parents, and the fear,” said Laura Zorc, who has family in Gwinnett County Schools.
On top of that, they want Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks to remain in his position until the end of his contract -- in June of 2022.
They said he's been instrumental in providing parents with options during this pandemic.
“They’re just hoping that the school board members who are trying to get rid of the Superintendent, to close the schools again, they’re trying to appeal to them one last time to please not close the schools,” Zorc added.
Gwinnett County isn’t the only school district facing complaints about how they’ve handled Covid-19.
Dekalb County schools parents voiced complaints at an hours-long board meeting Monday about teachers being forced back into classrooms.
They also asked the superintendent to keep kids learning virtually.
Parents said the districts need to figure out a plan that works for everyone.
“I believe the district should come up with a method of finding which teachers want to teach in person, and which teachers don’t want to teach in person, and find a way to educate children through that plan,” said Rudnick.
“Teachers need to be given options like other teachers have been given options throughout the country,” added Zorc.
Governor Brian Kemp announced a bonus for teachers and school-level staff that would be distributed through the Cares Act.
The Marietta Schools Superintendent plans to make a request to expand the $1,000 teacher bonus to include central office staff at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
This will cost the district an extra $175,000.
A Gwinnett County School District spokeswoman sent CBS46’s Melissa Stern this statement:
At the January meeting of the Gwinnett County Board of Education there were a number of speakers who spoke in favor of keeping Mr. Wilbanks as the district’s superintendent and others who expressed they would like a change. In response to the debate on his future, Mr. Wilbanks has said, “As Superintendent, I have never worried about my job. I give 100% every day and I work at the pleasure of the board. If the Board decides I am not who they want, they can take action and change that. In the meantime, there is a lot of work to do on behalf of Gwinnett County Public Schools and I am committed to getting it done.
