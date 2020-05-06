GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Public Schools faced a flood of concerns from teachers and staff after its May 1st announcement of a plan to have employees return to their respective worksites.
After mulling over the feedback their plan received, GCPS officials amended the plan Wednesday, May 6th to no longer require teachers and certain staff to return as of now. Instead, remote working conditions will continue, with the district working out times for teachers to return to close out classrooms and complete other tasks after the school year ends.
According to the revised plan, principals, assistant principals, office staff, custodians, and School Nutrition Program staff would still return as scheduled. Director-level employees and their administrative assistants are reporting on May 6, with other office staff set to return on May 11th.
District spokeswoman Sloan Roach released the following statement:
"During this uncertain time, Gwinnett teachers and support staff have worked tirelessly to serve students and support teaching and learning and the operations of Gwinnett County Public Schools. Our people are our greatest resource and we must take care of them while also conducting the business of the school district. We know that our employees are eager to close out the school year strong for our students. We believe this adjusted return-to-work sites plan provides the flexibility that will allow this to happen while also addressing employees’ concerns about the health and welfare of themselves and their families."
