GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Public Schools are preparing to implement an updated set of mask guidelines for 2022.
As the pandemic continues, the school district says masks will be required in all GCPS facilities during periods of “substantial” or “high” community transmission.
On Jan.3, the district will be update students and staff members on mask guidance and status of community transmission via the SchoolMessenger platform. GCPS noted that they will be following Department of Public Health guidelines regarding isolation for COVID-19 cases, as well as quarantine procedures for anyone identified as close contacts. Per the district, guidelines shall be as follows:
Students:
- During periods when masks are not required, students identified as close contacts will be required to quarantine unless they have been fully vaccinated or have had COVID within the last 90 days. During quarantine, students will learn asynchronously, accessing assignments through eCLASS or through materials provided by their teachers.
- Note that during times when masks are required, quarantine protocols will follow the practices currently in place (no quarantine if both students are wearing masks, etc.)
Staff:
- There is no change for quarantine guidance for staff members—staff who are within six feet of a positive case for at least 15 minutes (with or without a mask) must quarantine unless they are fully vaccinated or have had COVID within the last 90 days.
Increasing eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines, particularly for younger students, coupled with continued improvements in COVID conditions has given GCPS leaders an opportunity to take community transmission rates into account as they implement this updated mask guidance.
“When the decision was made to implement the mask mandate in July, primary considerations were the high transmission rates in the community and the fact that our students were ineligible for the vaccine," said Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts. "Since then, much progress has been made in terms of decreasing transmission rates of COVID-19 in our community and vaccinations are now available for individuals ages 5 and older."
Superintendent Watts continued, “while I believe our GCPS mask requirement has helped us and our community to mitigate the spread of COVID, conditions have changed and we are at a point where we can and should revisit mask guidance. Know that GCPS will continue to strongly encourage masks during times of ‘Moderate’ and even ‘Low’ transmission as part of our layered mitigation strategies, and move quickly to reinstate the requirement for masks should community spread rise to the ‘Substantial’ or ‘High’ range."
