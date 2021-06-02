GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Public Schools announced Wednesday that it will no longer require masks on its campuses and facilities.
The district said masks are now "strongly recommended" but not required, citing the governor's executive order on masks in schools as the reason behind the update to its mask policy. The district also said the decision takes into account current conditions, including the fact that COVID-19 rates are down in Gwinnett County and the availability of vaccines to Georgians age 12 and older.
"The district is mindful that while masks will not be required there will be individuals who will continue to wear masks for a number of reasons (e.g. underlying health conditions, not eligible or unable to be vaccinated, personal choice, etc.)," the district said on its Facebook page.
Schools will continue to plan for "appropriate masks breaks" for people who choose to continue to wear masks, the district said.
"District leaders will continue to monitor for new guidance from health partners and the state, using it to inform decision-making about mitigation strategies that might be needed for the 2021-22 school year," they continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.