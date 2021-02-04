Gwinnett County removed a Confederate memorial Thursday night that had stood on the Lawrenceville Square outside the historic courthouse for nearly 30 years.
The board of commissioners voted to mothball the monument in a storage area. Its fate depends on the outcome of litigation in the local court system.
On Thanksgiving Day, vandals targeted the memorial for a second time. In the January 19 commissioners meeting, Gwinnett County approved a resolution to relocate it.
“While we’re respectful of the ongoing court proceedings, we feel that action is needed now to move the monument where it will not be a target for vandals,” said Nicole Hendrickson, Chairwoman of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners.
There is still pending litigation against its permanent removal.
“A monument celebrating the Confederacy on county property is inconsistent with the message of welcome and inclusion that the County is sending to the world. We should place it in storage to avoid further provocation and to help the cause of tranquility for the benefit of all,” said Hendrickson.
