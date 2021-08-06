GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Classes started Wednesday at Gwinnett County Public Schools and there are now 253 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported across the district.
A report, posted on the district's website, has a complete, day-by-day breakdown of the cases at each facility. Archer High School in Lawrenceville has seen the highest number of cases with 13. Simpson Elementary School in Peachtree Corners has 12 cases.
It is important to note, that across the Gwinnett County School District, there are more than 180,500 students and more than 11,400 teachers. That equates to just more than 0.001 percent of total staff and students.
The school district will be updating this report each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.