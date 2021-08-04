GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Students in Georgia’s largest school district begin a new school year Monday, with the pandemic still on the top of everyone’s minds.
Currently, masks are required in all school buildings.
In an attempt to get more staff members and students vaccinated, the local health department is offering vaccination clinics from 3 until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through the end of August at Discovery High School, which is located at 1335 Old Norcross Road in Lawrenceville.
A big priority for Gwinnett County Public Schools for the 2021-2022 school year will be to address learning loss that occurred while students learned from home during the initial lockdown. The effort began in June when a record number of students joined the district’s summer enrichment program, getting a preview of this year’s curriculum.
School district spokesman Bernard Watson told CBS46 it’s a multi-year commitment.
“It involves a number of things, including Saturday and Sunday school,” Watson said. “We have an agreement with Tutor.com to provide students tutoring help.”
For students not ready to return face-to-face, Gwinnett has a separate virtual school with teachers who only teach online.
For the majority returning face-to-face, there are conflicting opinions on the district’s last-minute change in policy, now requiring masks in school buildings.
Some parents protested during Friday’s board meeting. Watson says school leaders get it.
“No one wanted to start the year requiring everyone to wear masks,” said Watson, “but this is the position we’re in given the new guidance from the CDC as well as the uptick in cases that we’re seeing nationwide as well as here in Gwinnett.”
The district’s nearly 180,000 students will begin August 4 with a staggered start for in-person learning. Students in grades K, 1, 6, and 9, and students with special needs who are served in a small group will start in-person learning on August 4, with all other students participating in digital learning at home.
On August 5, students in grades 2, 3, 7, and 10 will start in-person learning, with remaining students in digital learning at home. On August 9, students in grades 4, 5, 8, 11, and 12 will start in-person learning.
