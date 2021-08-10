GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – With a little less than two weeks under his belt as the superintendent of Georgia’s largest school district, Dr. Calvin J. Watts told CBS46 he’s concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases inside and outside his community.
According to data released Tuesday on the Gwinnett County Public Schools website, the school district has 379 active, confirmed cases among students and staff members. The district serves roughly 180,000 students total.
Wearing a face covering during the interview inside the school district headquarters, Watts said, “This is a different way of living. It is the way we need to live in order to be as safe as possible.”
He said he’s sensitive to the frustrations of parents who want the ability to choose whether their children wear face coverings in their school buildings. However, he supports the decision by his predecessor Alvin Wilbanks mandating mask-wearing in schools.
“We want to make sure that each and every child we serve is served in safe, warm, welcoming environment,” he said. “Part of that safety has to do with the adherence to CDC’s guidance, and I certainly will be a leader who follows the science.”
Watts said he hopes to convince more staff members and eligible students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I myself am double vaccinated,” he said.
Watts, who has returned to the school district where he sharpened his leadership skills earlier in his career, said part of the focus of his administration will be diversity and equity.
Watts is Gwinnett County’s first African-American school superintendent, but he said what drives him is making his family proud.
“My parents taught me a long time ago that you have a responsibility no matter where you are to be the very best version of yourself,” he said. “The goal is to represent the Watts household. My dad used to tell me that I wore the jersey. It had Watts on the back. ‘Keep it clean.’ And what he meant by that was lead with integrity.”
