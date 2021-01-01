On his first day on the job, Gwinnett County’s first African American Sheriff Keybo Taylor announced he has ended the jail’s 287(g) program which allowed specially trained deputies to determine whether an arrestee is in the country illegally.
The program, implemented in 2009 in Gwinnett County, allows Gwinnett County deputies who are specially trained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to interview foreign-born arrestees to determine if the arrestee is in the country legally.
According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office website, ICE covers the cost of training as well as travel, housing, meals and administrative supplies during training. If an arrestee is illegally in the United States, deputies can place a hold on the arrestee, and he or she can be released to ICE custody within 48 hours.
The new sheriff of Cobb County, Craig Owens, has said he, too, wants to end his county’s 287(g) program. Owens took over in Cobb County Friday, becoming that county’s first African American sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.