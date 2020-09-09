GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Public Schools entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan Wednesday, allowing students in all remaining grade levels to return to their school buildings, if their parents so choose.
Two weeks ago, the district began its reopening plan by allowing Kindergarten and first-grade students to return to elementary schools, sixth-grade students to return to middle schools, and ninth grade students to return to high schools.
On September 2, the district invited grades students in grades 2,3,7 and 10 to also return. And September 9 is the day the remaining grade levels are invited to return to their school buildings.
According to a school district spokesman, 42 percent of students county-wide are returning for face-to-face instruction. The rest will continue learning remotely through online classes.
